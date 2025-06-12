DRAMA: Dem Senator Forcibly Removed After Crashing DHS Secretary Press Conference

A California senator was quickly rushed away from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after allegedly “lunging” at her during a press conference addressing the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots.

After loudly speaking over Noem and approaching the podium where she was standing, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was pushed out of the room by authorities as they ordered him to put his hands up.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Padilla did not identify himself as a senator and was not wearing his Senate security pin.

The incident happened shortly after Noem said DHS “is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city.”

As Padilla was escorted out of the room, Noem continued her address without any reaction to the disruption.

FBI personnel began handcuffing the senator in the hallway, at which point he identified himself, and they ceased action, Noem told The Story’s Martha MacCallum shortly after the incident.

Noem said the pair later met in a private room, where they spoke privately for about 15 minutes and exchanged phone numbers.

She said the senator had concerns about ICE operations, and they opened up a line of communication, noting things were OK between the two of them.

However, Padilla later spoke to the media, claiming he was “forced to the ground.”

“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they’re doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California,” he told reported. “We will hold this administration accountable.”

A DHS spokesperson said Padilla was told “repeatedly” to back away, and “did not comply” with officers’ commands.

“[Secret Service] thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately,” the spokesperson said.

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! Chuck Schumer is “sickened” by Alex Padilla getting removed from a briefing he forcibly interrupted but not by the violent riots attacking ICE agents in major cities?

