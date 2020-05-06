Petira of Reb Yossi Borenstein Z”L, Longtime President of Sfardishe Shul In Boro Park





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Yossi Borenstein Z”L. He was 73 and a victim of COVID-19.

The Niftar was the longtime President of the Sfardishe Shul in Boro Park (14th Avenue and 45th Street), and an einikel of the Alexsander Chassidic dynasty.

He was the only son-in-law of HaRav Rachmiel Zelcer ZT”L who was the mechaber of the seforim series Ner L’Meah. Reb Yossel was the son of the long-serving shamas in Shomer Shabbos Shul.

He is survived by his almana, 2 daughters, son Ari and many grandchildren.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

