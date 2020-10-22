Midwife At Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak Is Niftar From COVID-19

A midwife who works at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak was Niftar on Wednesday after she contracted COVID-19. Family members of the deceased claim that she contracted the virus while working in the hospital.

According to the report which was published by IDF radio, the Charedi midwife protected herself adequately during every shift, but she was likely infected by one of the other staff members at the hospital.

The midwife was 64-years-old and contracted the disease a few weeks ago. She was intubated and sedated and was in very serious condition until today when she passed away.

According to the hospital, there is no way to tell for certain where she contracted the virus, but they do not discount the possibility that she got it while working at the hospital.

