Petira of HaRav Chaim Shmuel Shternkukar Z”L, Well-Known Kretchnif Chassid, Niftar From COVID-19

HaRav Chaim Shmuel Shternkuker, a well-known Kretchnif Chassid was Niftar on Wednesday in Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak due to complications from COVID-19. He was 71.

The Niftar was born to Rav David and Sarah Shternkuker and lived in Bnei Brak. He studied under the Rebbe, HaRav David Moshe of Kretchnif and stayed a part of the inner circle of son the current Rebbe.

For years, Rav Chaim worked as a Chazzan in the Diaspora as well as a sofer for the Beis Din of Tel Aviv, as well as a Sofer Stam. He served as one of the Gabbaim for the Kretchnif Bais Midrash on HaRav Cutler Street in Bnei Brak.

The Niftar left behind a lot of descendants including Rav Michael Shernkuker, who works as the Shamash of the Premishlaner Rebbe, among many other worthy descendants.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

