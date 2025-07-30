New Poll: Mamdani Crushes Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa in Landslide Projections

The race for New York City mayor appears all but sealed as Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani surges far ahead of a fractured and scandal-plagued field, according to a bombshell new poll released Tuesday.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old Queens assemblyman and Democratic Socialist standard-bearer, commands the support of 50% of likely voters, a staggering lead that dwarfs the combined totals of his closest opponents, including disgraced ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, embattled incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, and perennial GOP firebrand Curtis Sliwa.

The poll, conducted by Zenith Research/Public Progress Solutions, paints a bleak picture for Mamdani’s rivals. Cuomo, attempting a political resurrection after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June, lags far behind at 22%. Sliwa trails at 13%, while Adams—still reeling from the fallout of a historic federal corruption case that nearly toppled his administration—manages just 7%.

Even hypothetical one-on-one matchups show Mamdani in a dominant position. In a head-to-head race against Cuomo, the socialist lawmaker would still win by a commanding 15-point margin, 55% to 40%. Against Adams, Mamdani’s lead widens to a staggering 27 points, 59% to 32%.

The numbers expose the deep vulnerabilities of Mamdani’s opponents. Roughly 60% of respondents say they would never vote for Cuomo under any circumstances, citing his past scandals and failed leadership. Adams fares even worse, with a crushing 68% of voters saying they will not support him—despite his desperate rebranding effort after ditching the Democratic Party in favor of an independent run.

The data also suggest that even if one of the major challengers dropped out, Mamdani would still cruise to victory. In a scenario where Cuomo exits the race, Mamdani captures 55%, with Sliwa rising to 16% and Adams inching up to 14%. If Adams bows out, Mamdani still secures 51%, while Cuomo gains only marginal ground at 25%.

The poll—conducted just over three months from Election Day—solidifies Mamdani’s status as the overwhelming front-runner in a mayoral contest that has defied political conventions and left New York’s old guard grasping for relevance.

With a base energized by progressive policies and a public increasingly disillusioned with establishment figures, Mamdani’s path to City Hall appears unobstructed, unless his fractured rivals can unite and stage a political miracle.

