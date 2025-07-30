NYT “Clarifies” Libelous Photo On Little-Known Account; Bennett: “This Is A Modern-Day Blood Libel”

Following the exposure of the lies behind a photo of a “starving” Gazan child who is actually chronically ill, the New York Times published an editor’s note about the “new information” that the child has pre-existing health problems.

But where did the NYT choose to publish the editor’s note? Instead of publishing it on their official New York Times account with its 55 million followers, they published it on their PR account with its 55,000 followers.

Additionally, they began the editor’s note with their anti-Israel agenda, emphasizing the “starvation” in Gaza and omitting mention that any shortages in Gaza are caused by Hamas stealing humanitarian aid.

Politician Naftali Bennett wrote, “This is simply unbelievable. After generating a tsunami of hate towards Israel with that terrifying picture, the NYT now quietly admits that the boy has preexisting conditions.”

“NYT, you knew that Hamas uses babies with preexisting illnesses. We’ve been saying this for months now. You knew exactly what this picture would cause. This is a blood libel in 2025. Have you no shame??

Lecturer Dr. Eli David wrote, “The New York Times spreads a blood libel on its front page. It issues a correction (admission of lies) in an obscure X account. Did you lose access to your main account?”

Pro-Israel activist Yoseph Haddad wrote, “After we exposed the lies and cynical exploitation of Gazan children who suffer from rare genetic diseases that cause their bodies to become severely emaciated who have become symbols of hunger—the New York Times, one of the world’s largest newspapers that echoed this lie itself, published a clarifying tweet…

“The problem is that a week has passed, and after you publish the picture of a child like this on the cover, a small clarifying tweet doesn’t really help. This is how media outlets in the world that are supposed to be objective and balanced become tools for Hamas propaganda.

“Instead of having to apologize over and over again, take some advice—do your job, investigate, and publish only the truth and facts, even if it means that Israel is actually right.”

Meanwhile, other media outlets continue to spread the lies…

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)