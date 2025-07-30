WATCH: Knesset Speaker Plays Video Of “Death To Israel” At UN; Iran, Yemen & PA Delegates Storm Out

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana spoke on Wednesday at the Global Parliamentary Summit at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

Delegates from Iran, Yemen, and the Palestinian Authority stormed out of the room when Ohana began speaking.

During his speech, he pulled out an iPad and played a video of Iranian Parliament members chanting ““Death to Israel, death to America!” during a parliament session last month.

“This is not some underground terrorist cell,” Ohana emphasized. “This is the official parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a full member of this forum, openly calling for the annihilation of two sovereign nations. Sadly, too many remain silent in the face of such threatening rhetoric, just as they did 80 years ago.”

Ohana also suggested that any countries who want a Palestinian state should establish one “in London, in Paris, in your countries that are becoming more and more similar to the Middle East.”

He also slammed Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who showed an audience a photo of Mohammed, the so-called “starving” child whose emaciation is due to several serious illnesses.

“This claim is false. The child suffers from cerebral palsy. Even the New York Times admitted that today. But Ghalibaf will use any blood libel the fake news media offers him. Shame on that newspaper. Shame on that chairman. Shame on both of you!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)