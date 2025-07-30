WATCH: What Did Menachem Begin Say About A Palestinian State? (Nothing Has Changed In 40 Years)

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday wrote a post on social media about recent announcements by European leaders on their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state.

Sa’ar wrote, “I wish to remind you of several facts and background that will lend some perspective and understanding regarding our current political struggle. To date, the majority of the world’s countries—145 countries—have recognized a fictional Palestinian state. Of these, 136 did so before October 7, and nine afterward.

“The first wave was in 1988, following the outbreak of the First Intifada, when Yasser Arafat declared ‘independence.’ This was years before the Oslo Accords, at a time when his address was still in Tunis. Among the countries that previously recognized a Palestinian state are some of Israel’s greatest allies in the world, including Hungary, Argentina, and Paraguay.

“The ‘two-state solution’ has appeared in UN resolutions (both Security Council and General Assembly resolutions) since 2002. This, of course, is in addition to the famous General Assembly partition resolution of 1947. I estimate that the General Assembly has adopted over a hundred different resolutions over the years referring to what is called the ‘two-state solution.’ Additionally, the General Assembly decided to grant the virtual Palestine the status of a ‘non-member state’ as early as 2012.”

“But thank G-d, a Palestinian state has not been established.

“Prime Minister Menachem Begin, z’l, understood well why there must not be foreign sovereignty or a foreign army, other than the IDF, west of the Jordan River in our small land.

“October 7 clearly illustrated the security danger inherent in this.

“It is indeed shocking that after October 7, additional countries are seeking to pressure Israel to establish a Palestinian state that will be a reward for Hamas. At least for some of them, it is evident that this is a rash and ill-considered decision, primarily driven by internal political considerations and pressures—this at a time when Israel is still fighting in Gaza and there are still Israeli hostages there. Those countries also know full well that the Palestinian Authority continues to fund terrorism and persists in incitement against Israel, including in its educational system.

“But this is not a new paradigm that suddenly fell on us.

“For the State of Israel, this is a security and even existential issue of the highest order. A Palestinian state would be a Hamas state. It would be the frontline jihadist stronghold—a few kilometers from our population centers— in the continuation of the campaign against Israel.

“The most significant barrier to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River is the widespread opposition among the Israeli public to it. Let us strengthen the spirit of the people and continue to fight in the political arena, even in difficult times, against the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the heart of our land.”

“(Watch: The late Menachem Begin speaking against the establishment of a Palestinian state. Over forty years have passed, and every word remains true).”

Translation below the video.

In the video, Begin is heard responding to pressure by then-German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt on Israel to recognize a Palestinian state.

“Every child in Israel, in Migdal HaEmek, in Tel Aviv, Rechovot, and Bnei Brak, and every woman will be at risk of Katyushas on their heads, just like the residents of Kiryat Shemonah at times,” Begin said.

“And the German chancellor is giving me advice? He knows what’s good for our security better than me? I’ve been entrusted by the nation to ensure our security. This is my holy duty. And he’s giving me advice along with all of Europe and the entire world—how to force us to accept a Palestinian state? It’s an unparalleled act of hate.”

“And who does this suggestion come from? From a member of the nation responsible for the murder of a third of our nation, six million, something that hasn’t happened from the time Hashem created man and man created Satan! He’ll give us advice on how to ensure our security? He’ll risk our lives? He’ll spread propaganda for a Palestinian state?

“Then, when Mr. Schmidt, Chancellor—forgive me, Rabbosai, I came from the underground. I’m not afraid of anyone. I told him the truth to his face. I have no reason to be afraid. We saw death before our eyes every day! So when he says something like this, I shouldn’t respond? I don’t know what’s happened to my own nation? I don’t know what happened to my own family? I don’t know what happened to your brothers and sisters? And after all this, he tells us: ‘Establish a Palestinian state?’ As if to say, put the 3.5 million Jews in Eretz Yisrael at risk of death and destruction?”

“And I shouldn’t answer back? I answered him back. Properly, my friends. I didn’t hold back even one word. And if there are a few sensitive individuals who start wrinkling their noses, then they’ll have crooked noses.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)