Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

BBC headquarters in London. (Photo: Frank Augstein, AP)

A leaked email is just one more piece of evidence of how the UK’s BBC has constantly distorted events related to Gaza since the October 7 massacre.

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti wrote in a recent article in The Spectator that the memo, entitled “Covering the food crisis in Gaza,” acts as “a top-down editorial diktat that discards impartiality.”

The memo, sent to BBC staff on Friday, July 25, states that “the argument over how much aid has crossed into Gaza is irrelevant.” Instead, “we [staff] should say” that the current distribution system ‘doesn’t work.'”

The distribution system it is referring to is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which succeeded in distributing aid without allowing Hamas terrorists to commandeer it. It’s “intriguing” how the BBC prefers the UN distribution system, with the aid falling into the hands of Hamas.

Sacerdoti wrote, “The closer the GHF and Israeli army get to finally defeating the terrorists, the more shrill the BBC’s insistence that the Jewish state is deliberately starving children.”

Of course, the leaked memo is only one of millions of incidents that prove the BBC’s antisemitic and anti-Israel slant over the years, including the photo of an emaciated child it published as proof of the “starvation” in Gaza despite being fully aware the child’s emaciation is caused by multiple illnesses, including a genetic disorder and cerebral palsy.

Journalist David Collier said that he watched BBB broadcasters openly lie on a live broadcast when they interviewed the ill child’s mother. She spoke about the child’s cerebral palsy and the physiotherapy he received for it. BBC ignored her and reported that Mohammed’s curved spine is a result of famine.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

TEHILLIM: Yeshivas Philadelphia Urges Continued Tefillos As Condition Of Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a Remains Critical

🚨 UK PM Warns Israel: We Will Recognize Palestinian State by September Without Action on Gaza

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Mordechai Nosson Deutch Z”L, Beloved Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Member

BD”E: Two Jewish Women – Wesley LePatner A”H And Julia Hyman A”H, Identified as Manhattan Mass Shooting Victims

CONFIRMED: Crazed Manhattan Gunman Who Killed 4 Was Targeting NFL Headquarters Over Brain Injury Claim

Sa’ar Slams Europe: “Countries That Lost Control Of Their Own Streets Arrogantly Dictate Security To Us”

IDF Posts Video Showing Hamas Looting Aid; Most Aid Trucks From Egypt Looted And Resold

4 Terrorists Released In Hostage Deal Rearrested In Qalqilya

Shot At The Kosel: Woman Injured By Stray Gunfire While Davening

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network