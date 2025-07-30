EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

A leaked email is just one more piece of evidence of how the UK’s BBC has constantly distorted events related to Gaza since the October 7 massacre.

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti wrote in a recent article in The Spectator that the memo, entitled “Covering the food crisis in Gaza,” acts as “a top-down editorial diktat that discards impartiality.”

The memo, sent to BBC staff on Friday, July 25, states that “the argument over how much aid has crossed into Gaza is irrelevant.” Instead, “we [staff] should say” that the current distribution system ‘doesn’t work.'”

The distribution system it is referring to is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which succeeded in distributing aid without allowing Hamas terrorists to commandeer it. It’s “intriguing” how the BBC prefers the UN distribution system, with the aid falling into the hands of Hamas.

Sacerdoti wrote, “The closer the GHF and Israeli army get to finally defeating the terrorists, the more shrill the BBC’s insistence that the Jewish state is deliberately starving children.”

Of course, the leaked memo is only one of millions of incidents that prove the BBC’s antisemitic and anti-Israel slant over the years, including the photo of an emaciated child it published as proof of the “starvation” in Gaza despite being fully aware the child’s emaciation is caused by multiple illnesses, including a genetic disorder and cerebral palsy.

Journalist David Collier said that he watched BBB broadcasters openly lie on a live broadcast when they interviewed the ill child’s mother. She spoke about the child’s cerebral palsy and the physiotherapy he received for it. BBC ignored her and reported that Mohammed’s curved spine is a result of famine.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)