WATCH: Governor Murphy Memorializes Dr Elliot Samet Z”L, Leading Frum Pediatrician Of Passaic

At his daily press conference held today, NJ Governor Phil Murphy spoke about Dr Elliott Samet Z”L, who was Niftar from COVID-19 in April.

The Governor mentioned how Dr Samet was a noted pediatrician, and “treated every patient as if they were a member of his own family.”

“Dr. Samet was devoted to the Jewish community, his faith, and the study of the Torah. He selflessly supported families in need, whenever and wherever he could”.

“He was one of the founding board member of Hatzolah of Passaic.

“May Doctor Samet’s commitment to his community be his legacy, and may his memory be a blessing”, Murphy concluded.

The Governor also tweeted about Dr Samet following his press conference.

As YWN reported at the time, Dr Samet was one of the leading pediatricians for the Jewish community in Passaic for decades, a brilliant Talmid Chochom, and a tremendous Baal Tzedakah.

Yehi Zichro Boruch.

