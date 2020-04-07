CORONA VICTIM: Dr Elliot Samet Z”L, Leading Frum Pediatrician Of Passaic





The Passaic Jewish Community is in shock on Tuesday morning upon hearing of the Petira of Dr Elliott Samet Z”L. He was in his 60’s.

Dr Samet has been one of the leading pediatricians for the Jewish community in Passaic for decades. Dr. Elliott Samet was a prominent board-certified pediatrician in the community, who was in practice for around 38 years.

In addition to being an incredibly dedicated doctor, Dr Samet was a brilliant Talmid Chochom, and a tremendous Baal Tzedakah. His patients were always treated like his own children. So much so, that there was always a long line of kids and their parents at his house to show him and his wife their Purim costumes. He proudly hung all of the photos in his office.

Hundreds of families & thousands of patients are mourning this tremendous loss.

Additional information will be published when available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes….

