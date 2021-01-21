Petira of Rabbi Yehuda Dukes Z”L, Founder of JNet

Rabbi Yehuda Dukes, a beloved husband and father who inspired thousands around the world with his unshakable faith as he battled COVID 19, passed away on Thursday, 8 Shvat, 5781.

He was 39.

Rabbi Dukes was the founder and director of the JNet organization, who devoted his life to assisting thousands around the world in learning Torah.

After he fell ill 9 months ago, his wife, Sarah Dukes, inspired thousands with her strong faith and belief that her husband would survive. Her updates on her husband’s condition and progress were a source of inspiration to many.

Last month, Yudi arrived home from the hospital after 8 months of illness, only to be readmitted the next day due to liver failure due to COVID.

He passed away today, leaving his wife Sarah and 6 children.

He is also survived by his parents, Aaron and Hinda Dukes and siblings.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

