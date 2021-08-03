Levaya of HaRav Dovid Tzvi Toiv ZT”L, Longtime Rov in Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Dovid Tzvi Toiv ZT”L, longtime Rov in Flatbush. He was approximately 91 years old.

The Niftar was the Morah D’asra of Bais Medrash Nachlas Yehoshuah for around 70 years. He was also the founder of the Jewish Heritage for the Blind.

Rav Toiv was unfortunately sick for the past year, and was Niftar on Tuesday morning.

He is survived by his wife, Rebbitzen Rivka Toiv, and sons Sruly, Peretz Yehuda, and Shrage.

The Levaya will be held at 6:30PM his Shul located at 1655 East 24th Street between Avenue P and Quentin Road in Flatbush.

Kevura will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes….

