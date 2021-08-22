BDE: Founder of Shema Kolainu, Dr. Joshua Weinstein Z”L, Suddenly Niftar

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Dr. Joshua (Yehushua) Weinstein Z”L the founder of Shema Kolainu-Hear Our voices, a school and center for children with autism, who was suddenly niftar on Erev Shabbos in Yerushalayim after suffering a massive heart attack.

The news came as a shock as Dr. Weinstein was as vibrant as ever and in the midst of his myriad activities on behalf of the community.

Dr. Weinstein was the founder of various community based organizations including Shema Kolainu, Icare4Autism and most recently Emunas Bais Yaakov High School and was a bal tzedakah who cared deeply about every individual.

As a respected member of the Ungvarer Beis Medrash for many decades, Dr. Weinstein was very close with its founder Rav Menashe Klein ZT”L and the current Rav Shlita among his many close associations with various Gedeolai Yisroel with whom he maintained close contact and with whom he studied daily.

“Dr. Weinstein was a trailblazer who enhanced the landscape of countless children with autism by establishing the first school for children with autism in Boro Park that serves the entire community and acknowledged as a model school by leading experts” said Ezra Friedlander who represents the school for many years–“his contributions to the furtherance of education was recently expanded as the founder and driving force of Emunas Bais Yaakov High School that is currently gracing the greater Boro Park community”.

The levaya was help in Yerushalayim on Sunday and Shiva will be observed by his wife Mrs. Debbie Weinstein, Sons: Yitzchok, Zvi Dov, Aryeh, Avrumi, Eli and daughters: Suri Gruen and Faigie Schonbrun until Thursday morning at 1631 55th Street 2nd Floor Brooklyn NY.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

