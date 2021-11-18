BDE: Rosh Yeshivas Itri HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Fischer, Z’TL, Passes Away

HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Fischer, z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Itri, one of the greatest talmidei chachamim and marbitzei haTorah of our generation, passed away on Thursday at the age of 90 at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

HaGaon Rav Shlomo Yehonasan Yehudah Fischer, z’tl, was born in Yerushalayim. As a bochur, he learned in Yeshivas Mir and was the talmid of Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon Eliezer Yehudah Finkel, z’tl.

He married his wife Leah, a’h, the daughter of HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Dovid Brand, z’tl, and she was moser nefesh her entire life to allow her husband to learn and be marbitz Torah. HaRav Fischer would spend his entire week in the yeshivah in Beis Safafa and only come home for Shabbos, while she took care of the children alone. She passed away in 2017.

HaRav Fischer served as a dayan in the Rabbinical Court in Jerusalem and was a Rosh Mesivta at Yeshivas Liflagos Reuven prior to being appointed as a Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Itri by HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Elefant, z’tl, later becoming the Rosh Yeshivah.

“He was a father to each and every talmid,” Rav A., who attended the yeshivah as a bochur, told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “Talmidim would stay in touch with him even after they got married. He would come to deliver sichos to talmidim on Rechov Rashi in Bnei Brak.”

Rav Fischer authored the Beis Shai sefarim and also edited the sefarim of Kovetz Biurim and Kovetz Shemuos of HaGaon Rav Elchanan Wasserman, h’yd, and also helped compile the sefer Ohr Hashem of HaRav Chasdai Karshkash as well as the Perushei HaGra on Mazalos V’Toras Hakabbalah as well as on Toras Kohanim and Sifra Ditzniusa.

The levaya began at 9 p.m. on Thursday night at Yeshivas Itri in the Beit Safafa neighborhood of Jerusalem and will pass by Yeshivas Mir in Beis Yisrael on the way to Har HaZeisim, where he will be buried.

V’chol Beis Yisrael Yivchu Es HaSareifah Asher Saraf Hashem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)