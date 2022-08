YWN regrest to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Shlomo Braunstein Z”L, the Menahel at Yeshiva Chaim Berlin. He was the husband of Mrs Tzurtie (Bloom) Braunstein.

The Levayah will take place today (Wednesday) in the Bais Medrash of the Yeshivah located at 1605 Coney Island Avenue.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)