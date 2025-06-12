“There Are More Draft Dodgers In Tel Aviv Than Chareidim”

In a heated panel discussion on the Ofira and Levinson show that aired on Channel 12 this week, a surprising clash occurred between commentators and spokespersons regarding the issue of Chareidi conscription.

Nimrod Sabah, the spokesperson for Likud MK Dudi Amsalem, and attorney Pnina Yanai, surprised viewers when they sided with Chareidi commentator Yisrael Cohen and strongly defended bnei yeshivos.

“There are more draft dodgers in Tel Aviv than all the Chareidim,” Sabah attacked. “The media hypocritically attacks only the Chareidim—and this is solely to bring down Bibi. Bnei yeshivos are not draft dodgers, but lomdei Torah who protect Am Yisrael.”

Attorney Yanai supported Sabah’s words and accused the public of blatant discrimination.

Cohen turned to Haaretz journalist Chaim Levinson and said, “You’re growing horns from the fact that right-wing spokespersons like Nimrod Sabah are defending lomdei Torah. This is exactly why the Chareidim are with the right—because it has kavod for Torah.”

