Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“There Are More Draft Dodgers In Tel Aviv Than Chareidim”

Nif Hefetz and Yisrael Cohen. (Channel 12 screenshot)

In a heated panel discussion on the Ofira and Levinson show that aired on Channel 12 this week, a surprising clash occurred between commentators and spokespersons regarding the issue of Chareidi conscription.

Nimrod Sabah, the spokesperson for Likud MK Dudi Amsalem, and attorney Pnina Yanai, surprised viewers when they sided with Chareidi commentator Yisrael Cohen and strongly defended bnei yeshivos.

“There are more draft dodgers in Tel Aviv than all the Chareidim,” Sabah attacked. “The media hypocritically attacks only the Chareidim—and this is solely to bring down Bibi. Bnei yeshivos are not draft dodgers, but lomdei Torah who protect Am Yisrael.”

Attorney Yanai supported Sabah’s words and accused the public of blatant discrimination.

Cohen turned to Haaretz journalist Chaim Levinson and said, “You’re growing horns from the fact that right-wing spokespersons like Nimrod Sabah are defending lomdei Torah. This is exactly why the Chareidim are with the right—because it has kavod for Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

After 19 Long Years, HaRav Chaim Feinstein Told Them To Stay One More Shabbos

UK Sanctions: Foreign Minister Sa’ar’s Rare Move Against His British Counterpart

COALITION CRISIS OVER? Powerful Likud MK Says Deal Reached To Charedi Draft Issue, Save Netanyahu’s Government

Five Dead, Others Possibly Taken Hostage, in Hamas Attack on Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Convoy

IS ISRAEL PREPARING TO STRIKE? Middle East on Edge as Nuclear Talks Stall, Security Alerts Rise, and Iran Reinforces Nuclear Sites

TRAGEDY: Two-Year-Old Einikle Of South Fallsburg Rosh Yeshiva Killed in Accident

“City Of Openness” Bans The Jews: European Chief Rabbanim Disinvited From Sarajevo

HY’D: Bodies Of Two Hostages Recovered By IDF In Gaza

Trump Growing “Less Confident” of Iran Nuclear Deal as Tehran Threatens U.S. Bases, Tests Massive Warhead

HERE WE GO AGAIN: Convoy Arrives In Libya En Route To Violate Israel’s Blockade On Gaza

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network