Major Asifos Announced in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Lakewood with Gedolei Eretz Yisroel on Behalf of Keren Olam Hatorah

A group of leading Gedolei Eretz Yisroel will be visiting the United States in the coming days as part of the historic Keren Olam HaTorah campaign, launched in response to devastating budget cuts to yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Yisroel.

Among the Gedolim participating in this year’s fundraising effort are Harav Dov Landau shlit”a, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, the Rachmastrivker Rebbe shlit”a, Harav Avrohom Salim shlit”a, Harav Yaakov Hillel shlit”a, the Sanzer Rebbe shlit”a, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, and Harav Shimon Galei shlit”a.

Below are the public events planned for each city on the gedolim’s visit:

Baltimore – Sunday, June 15

HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlit”a, will address the Baltimore kehilla at Kehillas Derech Chaim (6603 Pimlico Rd) at 1:00 PM. He will then deliver a shiur in Yeshivas Ner Yisrael at 2:45 PM, b’ezras Hashem.

Los Angeles – Sunday, June 15

The flagship event on the West Coast will take place the same evening at 8:15 PM, at Yeshiva Ohr Eliyahu, 241 S. Detroit St, and will mark the first visit to Los Angeles by Keren Olam Hatorah. The asifa is open to the entire community, including women. Due to expected large turnout and limited parking, attendees are strongly encouraged to walk or use rideshare services.

The asifah will give participants the zechus to hear divrei chizuk directly from the Gedolim and to stand in solidarity with acheinu bnei Eretz Yisroel whose limud hatorah is being jeopardized by severe funding shortfalls.

Chicago – Monday, June 16

The Chicago kehillah will have the opportunity to attend a community-wide asifa on Monday, June 16, in the ACHDS gym, 7787 Gross Point Road in Skokie. Gedolim participating in this asifa will include Rav Dov Landau, Rav Dovid Cohen, and Rav Avraham Salim.

Lakewood – Wednesday, June 18

The Lakewood kehilla will gather for its own monumental asifa on Wednesday, June 18, in the BMG parking lot on Clifton Avenue, between 9th and 10th Streets. A similar asifa last year drew more than 20,000 attendees.

