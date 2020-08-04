SEE THE VIDEOS: Camp YKK In Pennsylvania Gets Hit With Flash Floods – All Campers Safe





Yeshiva Kayitz Kingston (YKK) in Pennsylvania suffered some serious flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Incredible footage shows multiple feet of water flooding the campgrounds.

The camp owners tell YWN that everyone is Boruch Hashem in a safe location and not in any danger whatsoever.

The camp is in Pennsylvania this year. (Normally in Kingston NY).

A notice from the camp was sent to the parents which read:

Dear Parents,

As you may have heard, camp experienced some flooding today to the lower level sports fields.

B”H the storm has passed and all campers and staff are safe.

Camp is continuing on schedule as usual.

Thank you

