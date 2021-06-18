Important Message From Catskills Hatzoloh Ahead of Summer 2021

As the summer of 2021 begins, Catskills Hatzolah is finalizing location updates to their computer dispatch system for this year. If anyone is aware of any inaccuracies or any changes that have occurred since last summer, either new camps and colonies or name changes they should be notified as soon as possible. These updates are critical for responding members to arrive as fast as possible in the event of an emergency Chas V’Shalom.

There has been ALOT of work in the past year, and there are changes that Hatzolah may not yet be aware of.

All sites currently in the system can be verified by clicking HERE.

Any corrections should either be directed to the Central Hatzolah office at 718-998-9000 or via email to [email protected].

These updates will also be made available to the general public for use on GPS devices through our website.

Wishing all a safe and healthy summer,

Catskills Hatzolah.

