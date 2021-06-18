Sh’mitta in the USA: A Once in 7-Year Opportunity!

Sh’mitta is a mitzvah no matter where you live. This year, those outside of Eretz Yisroel have the incredible opportunity to take part in the mitzvah.

Zo Artzeinu’s Israel Trees project, now in its 23rd year, allows Americans like us to partner with farmers in Eretz Yisroel as they prepare for this coming sh’mitta. Zo Artzeinu is extremely selective with the farmers and only allows Shomrei Torah U’Mitzvos (and Shomer Sh’mitta of course) farmers to participate.

HaRav Yaakov Ariel, leading Posek , former Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan and President of Torah VeHa’aretz Institute, is quoted as saying:

“…it is appropriate for every Jew in the world to partner with a farmer in Eretz Yisroel in order to fulfill the Mitzvah of Sh’mittah and through this partnership HE KEEPS THE MITZVAH AS WELL because the Land belongs to us all… I therefore bless the efforts of Zo Artzeinu’s Sh’mittah Campaign.”

When you partner with a farmer, by visiting www.israeltrees.org, Zo Artzeinu arranges a partnership between you and a Shomer Sh’mitta farmer, where the farmer plants a tree that you purchased and then lets it sit for the duration of sh’mitta, giving you shares in that mitzvah!

EVERY order, of $45 or more, receives an authentic Tree Certificate and orders of multiple trees gets you additional free gifts, such as necklaces, silver menorahs and more. You’ll receive a personalized certificate in the mail that will match the type of tree you planted.

Dedicate your trees in honor or memory of friends or loved ones. Keep the certificate for yourself or have Zo Artzeinu mail it to others.

Today is your chance to partake in this once in 7-year opportunity!

