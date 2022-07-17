South Fallsburg: Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Building On Main Street [VIDEOS & PHOTOS

A fast moving blaze ripped through a building in South Fallsburg, early Sunday morning.

Numerous fire departments from all over Sullivan and Orange counties responded to the the scene to assist in fighting the three-alarm blaze at at 5218 Main Street.

Initial reports were that there were people trapped inside the building, but as of Sunday morning it did not appear to be the case.

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene as well.

Route 42 (Main Street) was shut down in both directions, causing a traffic mess in the area.

Due to overnight fire Sr. 42 is closed down both directions in area of Railroad Avenue in South Fallsburg use alt. route. pic.twitter.com/2NsIQFrLu4 — JCC Of Sullivan County (@JccSullivan) July 17, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)