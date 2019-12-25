HEARTSTOPPING FOOTAGE – CHANUKAH MIRACLE: Child Run Over By Bus, Suffers Scratches





The attached video will make your heart stop, and is nothing short of a Chanukah miracle.

This happened on Wednesday morning in Monsey near Horton Drive and Bates Drive.

Watch how the child runs to his bus, with the driver not noticing him. The bus closes his door and drives away – knocking the child down – never noticing him.

The bus drives away, with the child in between the two wheels. Bichasdei Hashem, the child escapes with minor injuries.

What appears to be a sister or mother runs and picks up the child and carries him to the sidewalk.

Truly a Chanukah miracle!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







