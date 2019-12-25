THE ATTACKS JUST WONT STOP: Hasidic Man Assaulted On 13 Ave In Boro Park





The anti-Semitic attacks in New York City just won’t stop. Since Chanukah began, YWN has reported three disturbing incidents.

The latest attack happened early Wednesday morning.

Boro Park Shomrim tell YWN that it happened at around 1:00AM on 13th Ave near 48th Street.

The victim stated he was walking down the street, when suddenly, he was approached by a man who punched him. It was a totally unprovoked attack, and no words were exchanged prior to the attack. The suspect then walked a few feet away to where his two friends were waiting and who were watching the attack. All three men then fled on foot.

The NYPD and Shomrim canvassed the area, but the suspects managed to get away,

The victim was treated by Hatzolah for minor injuries.

On Monday a Jewish man was punched in the face in Manhattan, and on Tuesday there were two additional incidents where Jewish men were attacked in Crown Heights – in what appears to have been two separate hate crimes.

As the world celebrates the holiday season, NYC Jews are beaten on the streets. In the last few days, there have been four anti-Semitic incidents, including three violent assaults. One occurred in broad daylight. Safety is our right, not a privilege. Where is the outrage? — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 25, 2019

