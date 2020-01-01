1 Killed Five Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident in the Golan Heights





A 40-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in a traffic accident that took place on Highway 98 near the Bar On Junction on Tuesday in the Golan Heights.

The accident occurred when a truck crashed into a private car. A 15-year-old girl was critically injured while another four people suffered moderate and light injuries.

Volunteers from United Hatzalah of Israel and ambulance teams from Magen David Adom responded to the motor vehicle accident and treated the injured at the scene before they were evacuated to Ziv hospital in Tzfat and Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The mother, about 40, who was sitting in the front passenger seat was killed instantly. A 14-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back seat was found unconscious and not breathing. MDA performed advanced resuscitation and evacuated her in critical condition by army helicopter to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat, according to MDA paramedic Yvonne Freeman.

The twin sister of the critically injured teenager is in serious condition with multi-system trauma and was evacuated to the hospital in a mobile intensive care unit.

The father, about 40, a teenaged girl of about 17, and a boy of about 10 were moderately and lightly injured and were also evacuated to the hospital.

