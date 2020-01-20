Gateshead: Sudden Petira of Hagaon HaRav Pesach Eliyahu Falk ZATZAL

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Hgaon HaRav Pesach Eliyahu Falk ZATZAL, the world-renowned Posek from Gateshead, U.K. He suffered a massive heart attack on Monday. He was 77.
Rav Falk was a talmid, and a Magid Shiur at Gateshead Yeshiva as well as the Bais Chaya Rochel Seminary in Gateshead. He wrote many well-known Seforim including Oz V’hadar Levushah, in English, Modesty: An Adornment for Life, Shailos Utshuvos Machazeh Eliyahu, Zachor V’Shamor, and other Seforim.
His sudden passing is a huge shock and major loss for the U.K. Jewish communities. He had delivered his Halacha Shiur in the Gateshead Yeshiva on Sunday night.
The Levaya is taking place in Gateshead, and the Niftar will be flown to Eretz Yisroel for Levaya and Kevura on Har Hamenuchos. The Levaya left 146 Whitehall Road at 11:45AM and went past Yeshiva Gedola, Shul, Kollel, Seminary and then to Eretz Yisroel.
Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…
This has been really shocking news for all of us here in the UK. Rabbi Falk ZT”L was known for his clear to understand and down to earth shiurim in halocho whether in Yeshiva’s or Sem. I remember aswell he was in Manchester for a simcha and spoke to primary boys, it was amazing to see how he brought himself down to their level. It is a MASSIVE loss for all of Klall Yisroel… BD”E
The niftar is being driven south to London for flight to Eretz Yisroel. Car will stop on the way to allow people from Manchester to participate in the levaya. Rabbi Falk zatzal was born in Manchester and often returned to give shiurim as well as to visit family
Levaya at 6:20 pm from Hendon Adass Shul, Hendon, LONDON