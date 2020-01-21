DELUSIONAL, OR CLUELESS? AOC Compares Peaceful Virginia Gun Rally To Violent Baltimore Freddy Grey Protests





Democratic “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. compared Monday’s gun rights protest in Richmond, Va., to the protests that followed the deaths of Freddie Gray and Eric Garner and questioned what she thought was the lack of police presence at the commonwealth’s capital.

“There’s this gun rights protest that’s going on in Richmond … on MLK Day, but here’s the image that has [stuck] with me the most about that is that when we go out and march for the dignity and the recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Garner,” Ocasio-Cortez explained, “the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear without a gun in sight. And here are all of these people flying Confederate flags with semiautomatic weapons and there’s almost no police officers at that protest.”

She then asked, “So who or what are our institutions protecting from who? And that image conveys it all, conveys it all.”

According to one Virginia reporter, at least one Confederate flag was seen at the protest that was attended by thousands of pro-Second Amendment advocates.

For those unaware (including AOC), protests after Gray’s death resulted with at least twenty police officers injured, at least 250 people arrested, 285 to 350 businesses damaged, 150 vehicle fires, 60 structure fires, 27 drugstores looted, thousands of police and Maryland National Guard troops deployed, and with a state of emergency declared in the city limits of Baltimore.

(Source: Fox News)








