AG Barr Coming To Boro Park On Tuesday For Anti-Semitism Meeting, Not ONE Orthodox Jewish Elected Official Invited

According to a tweet by ABC reporter Alex Mallin, the “A.G. DOJ spox tells ABC that AG Barr will be traveling to NYC tomorrow to meet with Jewish leaders in Borough Park to discuss anti-Semitism and ways to combat it. The visit follows a series of attacks and acts of intimidation in several of NY’s Jewish neighborhoods back in December.”

YWN has learned that the meeting will be held at the Boro Park Jewish Community Council.

Interestingly, YWN has confirmed that not one of the four Orthodox Jewish elected officials representing the Brooklyn Jewish community was invited to the meeting. This includes NYS Senator Simcha Felder, NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch, and NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger.

In fact, three out of the four knew nothing about this when YWN reached out to each of them.

Additionally, not one major Orthodox Jewish organization such as Misaskim, or Shomrim – which is literally on the front lines dealing with every single hate crime – was invited.

