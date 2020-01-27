AG Barr Coming To Boro Park On Tuesday For Anti-Semitism Meeting, Not ONE Orthodox Jewish Elected Official Invited

Attorney general Barr is scheduled to visit Boro Park on Tuesday, where he will meet to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism and recent string of hate crimes.
According to a tweet by ABC reporter Alex Mallin, the “A.G. DOJ spox tells ABC that AG Barr will be traveling to NYC tomorrow to meet with Jewish leaders in Borough Park to discuss anti-Semitism and ways to combat it. The visit follows a series of attacks and acts of intimidation in several of NY’s Jewish neighborhoods back in December.”
YWN has learned that the meeting will be held at the Boro Park Jewish Community Council.
Interestingly, YWN has confirmed that not one of the four Orthodox Jewish elected officials representing the Brooklyn Jewish community was invited to the meeting. This includes NYS Senator Simcha Felder, NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch, and NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger.
In fact, three out of the four knew nothing about this when YWN reached out to each of them.
Additionally, not one major Orthodox Jewish organization such as Misaskim, or Shomrim – which is literally on the front lines dealing with every single hate crime – was invited.
— Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) January 27, 2020
It looks to me like (a) Barr and the Trump administration have no knowledge of New York Jewish politics, and (b) don’t care about frum voters because they think frum voters have no where else to go.
Be sure your best friends are friendly.
Why should he they are all democrats
And support the socialist agenda but tell us what we want to hear
So what’s פשט?
Absolutely right,they should not be invited ,they are all members in a anti-American traitorous America hating DemonRat party,that party is an enemy of the USA and an enemy of Israel and has morphed into a virulent anti Jewish and anti Israel marxist party,and no Jew especially frum Jews should belong in it
Not meeting with politicians? Just with a non-partisan orthodox community organization? Problem?
What insensitivity by the Trump administration.
No doubt the officeholders weren’t invited because they’re democrats, this administration has no interest in working with others. As far a Misaskim etc, it just demonstrates incompetence.
this is not a news story you all know the cell numbers of bpjcc if you want to attend as a public official why dont you call directly making a press embarrassment frum on frum is bizyonos
who is the Jewish liaison for Barr?
Who is attending the meeting?
Can you please let us know which “Jewish leaders” WERE invited?
So who is coming to this meeting?
TO chugibugi I vote Republican or Conservative but I am a registered democrat. In New York the one who wins the primaries usually wins in November. I want to at least pick the lesser of the two evils of the democrats. Of course, if it’s a frum candidate running in the Democratic primaries What am a gaining be registering as a Republican?
this has nothing to do w barr they reached out to bpjcc – and the politicians are upset at bpjcc why they dont have a seat at the table again the headline is misleading – so they chose to embarrass a frum struggling org. for politics they could easily call and get in
The reasoning behind this is pretty simple:
Most of our politicians acted attention hungry and wanted viral videos so they POINTED FINGERS and ACCUSED all top officials attending any of their meetings (in front of camera) for not SHOWING up enough before and why they are popping out of their holes now, they were to extreme in their statements so AG BARR doesn’t want to risk a viral video of him being made a fool.
After reading the some of the idiotic comments above (aka all the Dems are closet ant-Semitic communists, etc.) its surprising that Barr would want ANY yidden at the meeting, especially if this type of hyperbole is indicative of their potential intellectual contribution to the planned discussions.