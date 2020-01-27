ROSH CHODESH PROVOCATION: Women Of The Wall Sneak Sefer Torah Into Women’s Section Of The Kosel





The Women of the Wall organization smuggled in a Sefer Torah into the women’s section of the Kosel on Monday morning for the monthly provocation they carry out each Rosh Chodesh.

At the same time, over a thousand men and women davened Schacharis of Rosh Chodesh Shevat as part of the gathering that the Headquarters for the Preservation of the Kedusha of the Kosel organizes every month.

“It was moving to see the many hundreds of tzadikos who came from throughout Israel despite the freezing cold,” Bezalel Zinni, head of the organization, said. “But it’s very painful that they need to deal with the harsh images of the provocations that a small group of extremist lawbreaking women creates – who again smuggled in a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza contrary to the law.”

“We call on the Rav of the Kosel to put a stop to this disgrace and to act decisively to end these provocations, including restraining orders from the site as is customary for those who violate the law in every place.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








