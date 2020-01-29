Driver Who Killed Entire Atar Family Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Reckless Manslaughter





The driver of the car which crashed into the Atar family car over a year ago, killing all eight members of the family, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Be’er Sheva District Court to ten years of prison.

Loren Ankri was convicted of reckless manslaughter in a plea bargain. In addition to the ten years of prison, he was also given a suspended prison sentence of 18 months, his driving license was disqualified for 22 years from the moment he is released, and he will pay NIS 150,000 in compensation to the family [for pain and suffering].

Ankri made a reckless U-turn on Highway 90 near Yam Hamelech and crashed into the Atar family car, which burst into flames, consuming the entire family.

Highway 90, also known as the Jordan Valley highway, is the longest Israeli highway, stretching from Metula in Israel’s north through the Jordan River Valley and along the Dead Sea until Eilat. Unfortunately, it has been dubbed as the “highway of blood” due to the high number of people killed and injured on it. There have been numerous calls to upgrade the highway, which was paved decades ago.

