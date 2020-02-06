TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Multiple Injured In Car-Ramming Attack [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Numerous people were injured in what appears to be a terror attack in Jerusalem early Thursday morning.

Police say a vehicle slammed into the victims near “First Station”.

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom treated at least 8 victims on the scene.

Some were taken to Hadassah Har Hatzofim and Hadasah Ein Kerem hospitals, and some treated on the scene and released. All were reportedly in stable condition.

Police say the driver fled the vehicle, and a manhunt was launched.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Pomp who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “Together with other EMS personnel, I treated one young man who was in serious condition after he suffered a full-system-trauma. I also treated two other young people who sustained moderate injuries.

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eight people who were suffering from emotional or psychological shock.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








