Top NY and NJ Law Enforcement Officials Honored by Jewish Community Leaders

A powerful show of unity and appreciation took place in Palisades, New Jersey, where prominent Jewish community leaders gathered to honor top law enforcement officials from across New York City, New York State, New Jersey, and beyond. The event celebrated individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect the public while fostering meaningful partnerships with the communities they serve.

One of the first honorees was New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry, who previously served as the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Operations. A consistent advocate for community-focused policing, Daughtry has worked closely with diverse neighborhoods throughout the city. In his remarks, he expressed gratitude to the community for the recognition, stating, “I’m deeply honored to be recognized. My number one priority is keeping our communities safe and improving quality of life for all.” He also personally thanked Rabbi Abe Friedman for organizing the event, saying, “Rabbi Abe has been a bridge between law enforcement and the community for many years. His leadership and dedication made tonight possible.”

The event drew senior officials from multiple levels of law enforcement. From the federal level, honorees included Stefanie Roddy, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Newark Division; Cheryl Ortiz, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. DEA in New Jersey; Ed Gallashaw, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service NY Division; and Harry T. Chavis, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of IRS Criminal Investigations in New York. The U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force was also recognized for its contributions to public safety.

On the state level, distinguished honorees included Superintendent Steven G. James of the New York State Police, Captain Vincent Augeri, Commander of Zone 1, and Andrew C. Davis, First Vice President of the NYS Troopers PBA. From the Port Authority, Inspector Scot Pomerantz, Commanding Officer of JFK International Airport Police, was also celebrated.

From New York State’s prosecutorial ranks, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh—one of the state’s most senior prosecutors—was honored for his unwavering dedication to justice and collaboration with community leaders. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and Orange County Executive ADA Ryan Greenbaum were recognized as well.

On the county and city level, the event honored Hudson County Sheriff-elect and Bayonne Mayor James M. Davis, along with several respected police chiefs: Chief Andrew R. McGurr of Teaneck, NJ; Monticello Police Chief David Lindsay; Chief Constable Jay Solomon of Monticello; Fallsburg Police Chief Brendan Pavese; and Jersey City Police Chief Danny Sollitti.

Additional recognition was extended to Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, Councilwoman At Large for the City of Newark, and Rev. Dr. Alfred Correa, Chief Chaplain of the MTA, for their interfaith support and civic engagement in law enforcement partnerships.

Rabbi Abe Friedman, a longtime community leader, law enforcement chaplain, and the organizer of the event, was instrumental in bringing the evening together. “This evening was about showing appreciation to the men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily and often go unrecognized. It was an honor to arrange this event and highlight the close partnership between law enforcement and our communities,” Rabbi Friedman said. He also praised the honorees for their sensitivity, professionalism, and willingness to collaborate with community leaders on complex and often delicate matters.

Rabbi Friedman specifically thanked New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James and NYPD Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry for their steadfast leadership and commitment to the safety of the largest Jewish community outside of Israel. He emphasized how both agencies have consistently worked hand-in-hand with community organizations such as Hatzoloh, Chaverim, and many others to build trust, ensure rapid emergency response, and maintain strong communication between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

District Attorney Tom Walsh emphasized the importance of community engagement, stating, “Working hand-in-hand with community leaders in the Jewish community has been instrumental in keeping our neighborhoods safe and united.”

Chevra Hatzolah CEO Yechiel Kalish was also in attendance and shared his appreciation for the close relationship between Hatzolah and law enforcement. “Our coordination with police agencies has never been stronger,” Kalish said. “This partnership is a model for other cities.”

Rabbi Bernard Freilich, senior liaison to the New York State Police, was also in attendance, underscoring the strong and lasting ties between the Jewish community and law enforcement agencies across all levels.

During the event, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steve Shallop honored 13 of his officers for acts of heroism. Among the stories shared were officers saving a man from jumping off the Palisades overlook and rescuing motorists during critical incidents on the parkway. “These officers acted swiftly, selflessly, and with courage that defines true public service,” said Chief Shallop.

The event was attended by many influential leaders and community representatives, including NYPD Chief Richie Taylor, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco, Ramapo Police Chief Daniel Hyman, and Ramapo Police Captains Kevin Lee and Michael Colbath, Former Advisor to NYC Mayor Joel Eisdorfer, Longtime NYC community leader Abe Lichtenstein, Brooklyn Borough President Adviser Jacob Eisdorfer, Yossi Margaretten of Chaverim of Rockland, Yanky Itzkowitz,Williamsburg Shomrim Coordinator, Hershy Margaretten, Rockland County’s law enforcement liaison, Joel Richter, Abe Muller and Mordchai Goldberger from Kiryas Joel, Yehuda Zorger from Rockland County and Shaya Hirsch from Blooming Grove, all of whom joined in expressing their gratitude to the honorees and reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation and public safety.

Rabbi Friedman also expressed his gratitude to Palisades Police Department Chief Steven Shallop and the entire department for graciously hosting the event.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)