EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW: Yeger On YWN Podcast; Blasts Bail Reform, “Soft” Anti-Semites”, Goes After Politicians Who Support BDS





In this riveting and electrifying interview, Councilman Yeger UNLOADS on local politicians who have stoked antisemitism.

He blasts phony “soft” antisemites who claim they like Jews and only despise the frum way of life. He discusses the BDS movement, Ilhan Omar, and many other outspoken enemies of Jews in America.

Yeger addresses the recent spike in antisemitism. He explains why he is skeptical of Mayor DeBlasio’s hate crimes task force.

He blasts the new bail reform law, and reacts to the recent meeting in Boro Park with AG Barr and Jewish leaders.

And Yeger gives a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse into last year’s controversy, when he tweeted that Palestine does not exist, and was punished by fellow council members. Plus much more.

