MAILBAG: Rachmanim Bnei Rachmanim—Have We Forgotten Who We Are in Gaza?

On Shabbos morning, the IDF began airdropping aid to Gaza and announced humanitarian pauses to facilitate the delivery of additional assistance to the strip. Much of the coverage in frum media has been critical, portraying this as a concession to Hamas. We have reached an inflection point. We must express gratitude for the mesiras nefesh of those fighting to defend Eretz Yisrael and support those who valiantly defend the land. Still, we must also, once and for all, stop the mindless parroting of talking points and make a sincere and honest cheshbon hanefesh of where this is all heading.

For months, Bibi Netanyahu claimed that victory over Hamas was imminent. First, it was securing and holding the Philidelphi corridor, then it was defeating the last Hamas stronghold in Rafah, and then it was only because Biden held back on bunker buster bombs. Now Israel holds the corridor, Rafah, and the bombs, and has had virtual free rein to act as it wishes for months, yet Hamas has not capitulated, and the remaining hostages remain in captivity.

Instead, Israel has held the civilian population of Gaza under dire circumstances. The rationale for these extreme measures was that Hamas siphons the UN food distribution and then sells it to fund their terror. Yet, a recent US government analysis concluded that there is no evidence to support the existence of such theft. An Israeli military source confirmed the findings, stating that there is no hard evidence to support such claims. (There is some evidence that aid from smaller groups was stolen and looted, but not from the main UN distribution centers.)

The IDF and the world argue over the definition of starvation and famine in Gaza. Still, the undeniable reality is that immense suffering among the civilian population in Gaza, and as frum yidden, we cannot ignore it all. We cannot claim that all Arabs are terrorists and at the same time vacation in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. We cannot scream that they all want to murder us and then take emergency evacuation flights through Egypt and Jordan when the need arises. We cannot deny the aid that Israel received from multiple Arab and Muslim countries in intercepting Iranian missiles shot at Israel’s cities, towns, and army bases.

The world is shown constant pictures of babies, women, and children harmed in Gaza. Every day brings increasingly harrowing images. Even if war is necessary, the reality of it remains harrowing, and in this case, the question of necessity must be raised. Who is deciding on the value of the targets versus the collateral damage to the population? How are these decisions made, and on what moral value system? Rachamanim bnei rachmanin should demand answers and accountability. As yidden, we should never be totally numb and indifferent to images of women, children, and non-combatants who are missing limbs, buried under rubble, burned beyond recognition due to a battle that we are waging.

Israel was successful in Lebanon and Iran by diminishing the threat from Hezbollah and the Iranian military. It did not destroy the threat or the local civilian population. It achieved its goals by striking a balance between force and moderation. We need to ask where the war in Gaza is heading, and at what cost both physically and morally.

Last week, an American citizen from Florida was murdered in the West Bank. This was not the first time an American was killed or a Palestinian village was set alight by marauding settlers. Additionally, a church in Gaza was shelled, and the town of Taybeh was violently attacked. Pro-Israel stalwarts like Ambassador Mike Huckabee called the settler actions terrorism and demanded accountability. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz blasted Israeli inaction on settler violence on his popular show. When friends like Gaetz and Huckabee publicly criticize you, we know we have a problem.

We have seen young frum Israelis singing “may your village burn.” We saw a video of Israelis singing that hateful song as Iranian missiles landed on an Arab Israeli village, killing a mother and her two daughters. We saw a mob of frum yidden in Brooklyn chasing and pelting an innocent woman accompanied by a police officer while yelling mavas laaravim.

We need to seriously ask ourselves what has become of us. Do we ever demand accountability, or do we allow Ben Gvir and Smotrich to define our values for us? The actions of the IDF and the Israeli government affect Jews the world over. People associate Israel with Judaism—a moral stain on Israel results in an inevitable disparagement of Yiddishkeit. Furthermore, we all suffer the consequences of antisemitism when war is not conducted appropriately.

We do ourselves a terrible disservice when we dismiss all criticism as antisemitic or fake news. Of course, some information is inaccurate and used for propaganda purposes, but not all of it is. We harm ourselves when we cannot face reality and claim that all uncomfortable news is either untrue or reflexively justified. We blame our enemies for being brainwashed for their cause, but the next time you jump to defend some apparent atrocity, stop for a moment and ask yourselves, how do you know what you are saying is true? Are you evaluating the information, or are you just emotionally repeating the talking points that have been fed to you?

Signed,

A.S.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.