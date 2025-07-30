Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Doctors Shield Patient Mid-Surgery As Powerful Earthquake Rocks Hospital


In a scene both harrowing and heroic, dramatic video footage shows Russian doctors refusing to abandon their patient as one of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history struck the Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday. The 8.8-magnitude quake rattled the region for over three minutes, sending tremors across the Pacific and prompting tsunami alerts in Japan, Hawaii, Chile, and beyond.

Inside a rocking operating room, medical staff can be seen gripping the surgical table, bracing themselves and their patient as the walls around them shook violently. The footage, released by the Kamchatka regional health ministry, offers a glimpse into the chaos—and courage—that unfolded as the quake struck without warning.

The quake, the sixth most powerful ever recorded worldwide, was the strongest to hit the Kamchatka Peninsula since 1952. Several people were injured and buildings across the region sustained serious structural damage. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov called the event “the most serious earthquake in decades,” noting in a statement that emergency services were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

The Kamchatka Peninsula, home to fewer than 30,000 people, lies along the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismic hotbed responsible for most of the world’s strongest earthquakes. But even in a region accustomed to tremors, Wednesday’s quake proved exceptional.

Across the Pacific, tsunami warnings rippled out rapidly. Evacuation orders were issued along Japan’s eastern coast—a haunting reminder of the 2011 disaster triggered by a 9.0 magnitude quake. Sirens also blared in Hawaii, and alerts extended as far as Chile and the western United States.

It’s unclear how many surgeries were in progress when the quake hit, but local health officials say no patients were harmed during the event thanks to the fast actions of staff.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

New Poll: Mamdani Crushes Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa in Landslide Projections

WATCH: Knesset Speaker Plays Video Of “Death To Israel” At UN; Iran, Yemen & PA Delegates Storm Out

EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

$6.13 MILLION: UCLA to Pay Millions After Enabling “Jew Exclusion Zone” During Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests

“No Justification”: France Slams Spain Over Removal of Jewish Minors from Flight Over Singing in Hebrew

Sen. Cotton: “Israel Has No Responsibility To Provide Aid To Its Enemy During A War”

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

NYT “Clarifies” Libelous Photo On Little-Known Account; Bennett: “This Is A Modern-Day Blood Libel”

ARSON ARREST: Suspect Nabbed in Politically‑Motivated Firebombing of Adas Shul in Melbourne Australia

Top NY and NJ Law Enforcement Officials Honored by Jewish Community Leaders

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network