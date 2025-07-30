UK Chief Rabbi Mirvis Slams British Plan to Recognize Palestine: “Profound Betrayal of Israel”

Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis issued a scathing rebuke Wednesday of the UK government’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state—even if Hamas remains in power and Israeli hostages remain captive—warning that the policy not only rewards terrorism but actively undermines prospects for peace.

In a strongly worded statement, Mirvis blasted Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government for what he called a “profound betrayal” of Israel’s right to defend itself and a reckless move that would embolden extremists at home and abroad.

“Our Government has announced its intention to recognise a Palestinian State – even if terrorists remain in power and hostages remain captive in tunnels,” Rabbi Mirvis wrote. “This can only disincentivise Hamas from agreeing to a ceasefire. It therefore fundamentally undermines the cause of peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike.”

Rabbi Mirvis accused the Labour-led government of applying a dangerous double standard—placing ultimatums on Israel while letting Hamas off the hook. “The asymmetry of establishing a clear ultimatum for Israel but not for Hamas is an unfathomable misstep,” he said.

The Chief Rabbi’s criticism comes as the UK government signals it may move ahead with unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood unless Israel rapidly ends its military operations in Gaza and allows more humanitarian aid into the territory. The policy marks a dramatic shift in British foreign policy—and one that Jewish leaders say ignores the brutal reality on the ground.

Rabbi Mirvis warned that rewarding Hamas with diplomatic legitimacy while it continues to hold Israeli civilians hostage in underground tunnels sends the wrong message not just to terrorists, but to the broader international community. “Many in our community see this as a profound betrayal of Israel’s quest to live free of terror on its borders,” he wrote.

He added that such moves come with real-world consequences for Jews far beyond the Middle East. “As is often the case, when the Jewish state appears more vulnerable, extremists at home and abroad are emboldened, and Jewish people are more vulnerable as a result.”

The Chief Rabbi called on the UK government to re-evaluate its strategy and focus pressure on Hamas, not Israel. “True peace will not come through rewarding those who glorify violence,” he said.

