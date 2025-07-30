Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Believe Trump Was Involved in Epstein’s Crimes

A new poll reveals that nearly half of all Americans believe President Donald Trump was involved in the crimes committed by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein — and even many Republicans aren’t ruling out the possibility.

The survey, conducted by the Economist and YouGov, asked respondents whether they believed Trump was “involved in crimes allegedly committed by Jeffrey Epstein.” A striking 46% said yes, while just 32% said no. Another 23% said they were unsure.

As expected, Democratic respondents overwhelmingly concluded that Trump had been complicit in Epstein’s criminal activities, with 80% saying yes and only 5% saying no. But the poll’s most revealing data may lie within the Republican camp: 11% of Republican voters said they believe Trump was involved in Epstein’s crimes, and another 21% said they were not sure — a combined 32% expressing doubt or suspicion. Only 68% of Republicans categorically rejected the idea of Trump’s involvement — a significant deviation from the near-unanimous loyalty Trump typically enjoys on most issues within the party.

The skepticism extended to Trump’s handling of the Epstein case more broadly. Only 21% of all respondents said they approved of how Trump addressed the Epstein investigation during his presidency. A strong 61% disapproved.

Wider public distrust of the Epstein investigation also emerged. A full 67% of Americans said they believe the government is actively covering up key evidence related to Epstein’s criminal network. Just 12% believe that nothing is being hidden.

When it comes to Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s longtime associate and accomplice — public opinion is even more one-sided. A mere 4% of voters support the idea of Trump pardoning Maxwell, while 64% oppose such a move outright.

Despite the overwhelming opposition, Trump has left the door open. During a recent trip to Scotland, he told reporters that while it would be “inappropriate” to comment on a possible pardon for Maxwell, he is “allowed” to issue one.

