Jared Kushner Slams Planned Abbas and Olmert Meeting To Oppose “Deal of the Century”





Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert have announced that they will make a joint statement next week reflecting their opposition to the Trump administration’s peace plan.

According to Channel 12 News, which broke the story to the Israeli media, the joint press conference is reported to be held next week.

During the press conference, Olmert is expected to say that he was on the cusp of an agreement with the PA towards the end of his term as Prime Minister.

Olmert has previously offered Abbas the most generous package that had ever been offered by an Israeli Prime Minister, including a near-total withdrawal from Judea and Samaria, relinquishing control eastern Jerusalem and putting the Old City of Jerusalem under international control. Abbas rejected that offer as well.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and advisor to the Middle East responded to the article and said: “I find it almost pathetic when they criticize people’s efforts to try to solve it, because it comes from a lot of jealousy that they couldn’t get it done themselves.”

Olmert, he added, should help the plan rather than “trying to grab a headline when you’re irrelevant.”

