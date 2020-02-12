WATCH IT: Anti-Semite Woodmere Middle School Teacher Curses Out Jews In Response to Student





As part of a First Lego Competition held at Woodmere Middle School on February 9, children were working on projects related to local buildings. In the video below you will see and hear a student relaying information about one local building which she says was “purchased by the United Hebrew Community of New York.”

Without skipping a beat, one anti-Semite teacher/judge turns to the other and says “G-d (expletive removed) Jews” and carries on as though her commentary was necessary.

In a statement to YWN, Dov Hikind, the Founder of Americans Against Antisemitism says they are “calling on the school to have this teacher disciplined immediately. It’s unconscionable that we would allow “educators” with such hate ready to spew around impressionable children.

This event was held at Mineola High School, but the students participating were from all over Long Island, including Woodmere Middle School. The man who took this video is a father of one of the students and confirms what that teacher/judge said.

