BAIL REFORM – OUT OF CONTROL NYC: Man Who Attacked Six Jews Released Again; Another Thug Arrested 139 Times THANKS DEMOCRATS!





Two stories today are making headlines in just how insane the new "bail reform" law that New York Democrats shoved down the throats of every New Yorker on January 1st actually are.

In one story, a 19-year-old thug named Elijah Hodge was released after his latest in a long line of arrests – for allegedly joyriding in a stolen car in Brooklyn. Hodge was previously charged with an attack on a plainclothes NYPD captain in Midtown last October. An NYPD source tells YWN that he was also charged in the attacks of six elderly Hasidic Jews who were walking to Shul in Williamsburg this past August. In those incidents, at least two of the victims were punched in the face, and all 6 had their pockets emptied.

Thanks to the new bail reform law, this suspected “Crips Gang” member is back on the streets.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported another eye-opening story on Sunday.

A New York City man who’s now been arrested 139 times -literally – thanked Democrats for guaranteeing his immediate release despite repeatedly swiping hundreds of dollars from unsuspecting subway commuters since the state’s new bail reform law went into effect Jan. 1.

Charles Barry, 56, has been arrested six times since the start of this year. He’s been released each time without having to post bail under New York’s new bail reform law since his alleged offenses were nonviolent, the New York Daily News reported. In the past, Barry’s served several stints in state prison and has a lengthy record, including six felonies, 87 misdemeanors and 21 missed court hearings, the newspaper reported, citing court records.

“Bail reform, it’s lit!” Barry yelled to reporters Thursday outside the NYPD Transit District 1 headquarters in the Columbus Circle station before officers transported him to Manhattan Central Booking. “It’s the Democrats! The Democrats know me and the Republicans fear me. You can’t touch me! I can’t be stopped!”

“I’m famous! I take $200, $300 a day of your money, cr****r! You can’t stop me!” Barry shouted to reporters. “It’s a great thing. It’s a beautiful thing. They punk’ed people out for (expletive removed) crimes.”

A high-ranking official in the New York City Police Department said because of the new bail reform law, offenders like Barry are released and then repeat the same crimes because judges cannot order them to be held in jail before trial. Sometimes, what begins as a nonviolent crime often turns violent if a robbery goes awry, he added.

And if New Yorkers want their blood to boil a bit more, you can feel free to read an editorial in the NY Times titled “Give the New Bail Reform Law Time to Work”; written by Mara Gay, a member of the NY Times Editorial Board.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)






