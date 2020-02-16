HORRIFIC DISCOVERY! “Shaimos” Found Inside Soles Of Hundreds Of Pairs Of Slippers In Uman [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A Breslover man visiting Uman made a grisly discovery while purchasing a pair of slippers.

The man decided to have the slippers checked for Shatnez, and inside the sole of the slippers, pages from Seforim were found stuffed inside.

The man decided to investigate this further, and found hundreds of pairs of slippers that were made this way, and were for sale in stores in and around Uman.

(YWN World Headquarters- NYC)





