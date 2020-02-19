Degel HaTorah Attempts To Encourage Voters By Bringing Chair of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky To The People





The Degel Hatorah faction of UTJ is initiating a campaign to try to convince Ba’alei Teshuva and others to vote for their party in the coming weeks by bringing the chair of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky to different cities so that people can see it. The campaign, which is being titled: “A minute with Maran” is scheduled to begin this week as the Degel HaTorah party will be transporting the chair in a caravan driven by activists from the party.

The campaign is being launched after the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah of Agudas Yisroel (Admorim) has begun encouraging Admorim from different Chassidish groups to go out and speak to voters and generate support for the party as well.

The chair is being used because it is the chair that the Gadol Hador sits and learns in for hours each day. Activists will also be inviting families who are returning to the fold to come and participate in the activities that will be taking place surrounding the visit of the chair in each city.

Each participant will be invited to sit in Hagaon HaRav Kanievsky’s chair for one minute and read a chapter of Tehillim or will be asked to accept upon themselves one good deed and write a request that will be given to HaRav Kanievsky.

Organizers in Degel HaTorah have told BeChadrei Charedim News site that they hope to reach 5,000 people, men and women, who will participate and merit to sit in the chair. They hope that by doing so, these people will then become ambassadors for the party in their local communities.

BeChadrei also reported that members of HaRav Kanievsky’s household are against the idea and the final decision to initiate the campaign will be made by the gadol Hador himself.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)





