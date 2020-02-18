Trump Expected To Grant Clemency To Disgraced Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich





President Donald Trump is expected to commute the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, ABC News reports.

Among the causes that lead to Blagojevich’s original conviction was the charge that he sought to exchange an appointment to former President Barack Obama’s vacated U.S. Senate seat in exchange for campaign money.

Blagojevich, a Democrat, has been a resident of the Federal Correctional Institution, in Englewood — near Littleton, Colorado — since March 15, 2012, where he is known as Inmate No. 40892-424.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)





