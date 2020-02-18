SEE THE MANIAC: Monsey Stabbing Suspect Back In Court Today





The suspect accused in the Monsey Hanukkah stabbings is back in court today.

A doctor hired by the attorney for Grafton Thomas recently determined he is not competent to stand trial. The psychiatric examination also shows he has schizophrenia.

The Greenwood Lake man is facing six counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from the stabbings at a rabbi’s home in December. He has pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, a court ruled that attorney Michael Sussman may continue representing Thomas.

Prosecutors were looking to remove Sussman, arguing he is a witness in the case after he searched a home Thomas may have lived in a few years ago and removed evidence.

NEW YORK: now at the court case on the Monsey Stabbing terrorist, Grafton Thomas, at the New City Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/2bng0iDurv — ES-108 (@ES108) February 18, 2020

