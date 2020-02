A new study finds that New York and New Jersey are losing more residents than any other states.

The career website Zippia looked at the population data from the Census’ American Community Survey to determine the states with the largest population decrease from 2017 to 2018, which is the most recent data available.

New York topped the list, losing 307,190 residents, and New Jersey came in second with 97,124 residents moving out.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)