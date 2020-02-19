TRAGEDY IN MIAMI: Jewish Woman Among Two Killed After Vehicle Plunges Off Ferry Into Ocean





A Jewish woman was one of two who were tragically killed after the car they were in plunged off a Miami ferry into the waters off an exclusive island with a members-only club.

Miami Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded Tuesday after the operator of the Fisher Island ferry reported that a vehicle had fallen off the boat, the agencies reported.

Dive crews found the vehicle near Fisher Island within hours, according to the Coast Guard. Two unresponsive women were discovered inside.

The vehicle, a 2019 blue Mercedes Benz, and the bodies were recovered overnight, a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department said Wednesday. One of the victims – identified as a Jewish woman from New York (Westchester) – is Viviane Brahms, 75. The other woman in the vehicle is Emma Afra, 63.

Chesed Shel Emes from Florida a well as in NY have been working all night with authorities to prevent an autopsy and ensure Kavod Hames.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)





