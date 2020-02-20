BREAKING: ROGER STONE SENTENCED TO 40 MONTHS IN PRISON





Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 40 months (3 years and 4 months) in prison Thursday on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The action in federal court comes amid Trump’s unrelenting defense of his longtime confidant that has led to a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations the president has interfered in the case.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during the hearing that Stone’s use of social media to stoke public sentiment against the prosecution and the court was intended to reach a wide audience, including using a photo of Jackson with crosshairs superimposed.

“This is intolerable to the administration of justice,” Jackson said. She also pointedly noted that the original team of prosecutors resigned.

“Why are you the one who is standing here today?” Jackson asked federal prosecutor John Crabb, who took over the case after the original trial team quit.

Crabb said there had been a “miscommunication” between Barr and Timothy Shea, the former Barr aide who now serves as the acting U.S. Attorney in the nation’s capital.

Crabb asked the judge to impose “a substantial period of incarceration.”

After Stone’s attorney, Seth Ginsberg, repeated the defense team’s plea that Stone get no prison time, Stone declined to address the court.

Outside the courthouse, a small crowd gathered for Stone’s arrival. Two people held a large banner featuring a sketch of Stone and #PardonRogerStone emblazoned underneath. Next to it was a large multimedia figure of a rat constructed to look like Trump, with his distinctive red tie and hair. Stone had no comment as he arrived.

Stone was convicted in November on a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted a clip from a Fox News segment with Tucker Carlson early Thursday that suggested he is leaning toward pardoning confidant Roger Stone. “President Trump could end this travesty in an instant with a pardon, and there are indications tonight that he will do that,” the Fox News host said on his show Wednesday night, noting the series of pardons the president has already offered this week.

