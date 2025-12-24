AUSTRALIA: Antisemitic Firebombing Targets Chanukah-Decorated Vehicle in Melbourne, Just Days After Chanukah Massacre

A car prominently displaying Chanukah decorations, including a menorah mounted on its roof, was deliberately firebombed early Thursday morning in Melbourne’s St Kilda East neighborhood.

According to a statement from Community Security Group (CSG) Victoria, the incident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Police were called to the scene after the vehicle—clearly identifiable as Jewish due to the menorah displayed on top—was set ablaze.

“No community members were harmed,” CSG Victoria said, confirming that Victoria Police responded and that security officials remain in close contact with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

St Kilda East is home to one of Australia’s largest and most visible Jewish communities, and the targeting of a car openly displaying Jewish religious symbols has sent shockwaves through the area—particularly as it comes less than two weeks after the Chanukah massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which left 15 dead and dozens wounded.

CSG Victoria said it has already been operating at a heightened security level and has further increased patrols in response to the attack. The organization urged community members to remain vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity via its 24/7 Emergency Hotline.

The investigation remains ongoing.

