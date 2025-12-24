Advertise
GEVURAH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Treats Man Yelling At Him With Care And Respect [VIDEO]

Harav Aharon Feldman shlit”a demonstrated incredible composure and dignity Monday night during a public asifah in Beit Shemesh that addressed the issue of giyus. The asifa, organized by the Ezram U’maginam organization, drew a diverse and mixed crowd and was headlined by Harav Feldman alongside Rav Yehoshua Eichenstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Yad Aharon and a close talmid and confidant of Harav Aharon Leib Shteinman zt”l.

During the event, a man from a Mizrachi background began shouting harsh accusations at Harav Feldman, including calling him a liar. As tensions rose and members of the audience began yelling at the man in response, Harav Feldman intervened calmly and firmly.

Rather than allowing the situation to escalate, Harav Feldman instructed those around him not to become upset and emphasized that the man had a full right to express himself. His response defused the confrontation and underscored his respect for every individual, even amid sharp disagreement.

