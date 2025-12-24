A ‘Super Flu’ Is Tearing Through the US—and the Peak Hasn’t Even Hit

This year’s flu season is shaping up to be one of the most punishing in recent memory, with hospitalizations climbing sharply and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating 4.6 million flu cases nationwide so far—even as peak season is still weeks away.

Health officials say the surge is being driven by an unusually aggressive strain of influenza A, known as H3N2 subclade K, a variant that has quickly become dominant and is leaving doctors alarmed by both the speed and severity of illness. As of mid-November, the strain accounted for more than half of all flu cases in the United States, and there is little indication it is slowing down.

“This flu season is no joke,” said Dr. Amanda Kravitz, a pediatrician at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “We are seeing more cases than we would expect for this time of year.”

Unlike milder flu seasons or routine winter respiratory bugs, H3N2 strains are known for hitting harder—and this version appears particularly unforgiving. Physicians report symptoms that arrive suddenly and with unusual intensity, including high fever, crushing fatigue, severe body aches, chills, sore throat, congestion, and in some cases vomiting or diarrhea.

“What’s different is how fast and how hard it comes on,” Kravitz said. “The symptoms are very intense, and it’s extremely contagious. It’s spreading rapidly through communities.”

The consequences are showing up in hospitals. Doctors warn that the current strain carries a higher risk of serious complications, including pneumonia, bronchitis, and secondary bacterial infections such as ear and sinus infections. In vulnerable populations, especially the elderly and those with underlying conditions, the flu can be deadly.

As of December 13, the CDC reported 1,900 flu-related deaths, a figure that is expected to rise as the season progresses into January and February.

Public health experts say several factors are colliding to make this year especially bad. One is declining vaccination rates, with fewer Americans getting flu shots than in previous years. Another is a mismatch between this year’s vaccine and the dominant strain.

Because flu vaccines are developed six to nine months in advance, manufacturers must predict which strains will circulate. While those forecasts are often accurate, this year’s dominant variant appears to have mutated away from the vaccine’s strongest coverage.

“The dominant strain is not very well aligned with the vaccine this year,” said Neil Maniar, director of Northeastern University’s master of public health program. “That means a larger proportion of the population is susceptible.”

While flu vaccines typically offer 40% to 60% protection, early data suggests this year’s effectiveness may be lower for adults. A report from the United Kingdom found vaccine efficacy of roughly 32% to 39% in adults, though protection remained higher in children, at 72% to 75%.

The outbreak is not confined to the United States. Health authorities across Israel, the UK, and Canada are reporting similar spikes, and Japan recently declared a nationwide influenza epidemic unusually early, after more than 6,000 cases were recorded.

Despite the imperfect vaccine match, experts stress that vaccination still significantly reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. They also recommend masking in crowded indoor spaces—particularly with high-filtration masks such as N95s—and staying home at the first sign of symptoms to curb spread. Antiviral medications, when prescribed early, can shorten illness and reduce complications.

